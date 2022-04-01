Next Level chef contestant Angie Ragan’s food may be difficult to compete with, but her personality is as warm and bubbly as you would expect from a Lubbock native.

“It’s still surreal to me,” Ragan said with a bright smile. “I still have to go, ‘Was I really on Next Level Chef?’ And I’ll turn Hulu on and there we are, and I’m like, ‘Oh I’m on TV!'”

Ragan’s expertise in the kitchen took her far in the show but she says she had only looked to fulfill her culinary dreams within the past few years.

“Ever since I decided to take a risk, doors just keep flying open,” she said. “It’s a blast, it’s a lot of hard work.”

She describes her time competing on the show as intense, fast-paced and enriching.

“The very first thing the chefs told us was their backstories, Blais started at McDonalds, Nyesha started at Taco Bell and Gordon was a dishwasher at an Indian restaurant,” she said. “They said when you get to the level you’re at now, we don’t pull up the ladder. We’re going to bring you guys with us.”

She said the mentors treated the contestants with the utmost respect, sharpened their palates and even cooked for them. It is the lifestyle of service to others that landed Ragan on the show in the first place. She said it all started in 2019 when she took a leap of faith to begin her own culinary business.

“It failed miserably,” she said with a laugh. “In the moment you feel like a failure but in hindsight it was such a learning experience and I met all the right people and I morphed into a caterer… and then the pandemic hit.”

As the pandemic began to spread across the world and businesses closed, she said she wondered what her family would do.

“So we decided to help,” she said. “For nine months straight, on a reimbursement policy, I helped older people that couldn’t get out of their home. Because I have a history as a nurse, I knew how to get the food to them in a safe way.”

She said it was immediately after the choice to use her skills for others, that the community began to give back and the ball began to roll in her life.

“Heaven’s windows just kinda opened and I fill out this application to be on Next Level Chef and immediately, everything’s been given back,” she said.

Ragan now owns the Salt By Angie catering service and has been featured at various events, including the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce’s Lubbock Uncorked on Saturday April 2 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The community is invited to attend her meet and greet there from 5 p.m. to 6.