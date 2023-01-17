LUBBOCK, Texas — If you are a mom of small children struggling to find community the Mom Lounge is the place for you, and it has officially opened for business.

Co-Owners Mary McCabe and Anna O’Steen met during the same phase in life and wanted to create a space catered to moms.

“I had an idea kind of when I had my son five years ago, when I realized Lubbock was lacking somewhere to go with a younger one,” McCabe said.

“We wanted to be there for them a sound board if they ever have any questions,” O’Steen said. “We curate classes for them, we have cozy time for them, free complimentary coffee, neck massages.”

The modern play space targets ages zero to five, with opportunities to learn and play the Montessori way.

“Really just getting kids to bond with one another and their parents,” McCabe said. “We have yoga, a story book theatre, sensory play and story time. We will also offer goddess classes, those are our momma only classes so will have like a yoga, and hiit classes.”

The classes are open to dads and grandparents as well. There is also a space for moms to breastfeed, tables and chairs for lounging and even a shopping corner.

“Together we brought these ideas together from our brain,” O’Steen said. “We love the tummy time area because babies can only see black and white up to around six or seven months old. So, we knew we wanted to do a black and white theme in our baby tummy time area.”

The Mom Lounge also offers birthday parties on Saturdays where families can rent the entire space for two hours. Including other activities such as a bounce house, face painting and music sessions.

“It’s just a hub for moms to come find each other, throw ideas of each other, and bond with their littles; just a cool place to hang out in Lubbock,” McCabe said.

The space is located in the Village Shopping Center 4414 82nd Street. Open Monday- Friday 9:30am to 5:00pm.