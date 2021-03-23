‘A huge, huge day for us:’ Special Olympics Texas to vaccinate athletes, members

LUBBOCK, TX — The Special Olympics Texas announced Tuesday it will be teaming up with pharmacies across the state to vaccinate athletes, their families, volunteers and staff.

A handful of outdoor sports have also received the all clear to begin practices again, and the competitions will be returning this summer, starting with the Northwest Region State Basketball Tournament in Lubbock in June.

“It’s a huge, huge day for us. We want to make sure all our athletes and everybody who comes to our competitions is safe to return,” Ashley Pena, Associate Executive Director for the West Texas chapter of Special Olympics Texas, said.

Anyone involved with the Special Olympics Texas is eligible to receive a vaccine as long as he or she is more than 18 years old. They’ll receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and sign ups for the vaccines end Wednesday night at midnight on the SOTX website. Staff will circle back with the date, time and location for the appointment.

This time last March, the athletes at SOTX got the devastating news they had to stop playing for two weeks out of virus concerns.

Those two weeks turned into a year — more than 365 days without games, without practice and without hugs or high fives.

“Not getting to do that for a whole year has really affected all of us … like a huge piece of our lives missing,” Pena said.

Athletes like 29-year-old Riane Deaton have missed their friends and teammates.

“It was really hard, but my parents and I, we kept going,” Deaton said.

She’s been training as an athlete her whole life.

“My favorite sport is golf and gymnastics, and also cheerleading,” Deaton said.

The Special Olympics went virtual with their workouts to keep the athletes with disabilities safe while staying active, though most say it just wasn’t the same.

But now with the vaccine, the finish line is in sight. The organization is on a mission to vaccinate special Olympians, their families, volunteers and staff, and Deaton said she can’t wait to get her vaccine.

“I feel excited because I get to see my friends, I get to see my team, I get to be more active,” Deaton said.

She’s also busy gearing up for SOTX’s big return basketball game in Lubbock this summer, where she will be playing.

“See y’all there at the basketball game [at Frenship ISD], and go Tech!” Deaton said.