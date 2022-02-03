LOCKNEY, TX — A Lockney family called for justice and said their son’s life was cut short by medical neglect involving the Garza County Jail and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

William Means, 28, was arrested for arson after his cigarette butt sparked a small fire in his family home on Aug. 19, 2019. After two and a half years transferring in between programs throughout the Texas criminal justice system, he was granted a rare medical release in December for a cancer that grew painfully while he was incarcerated. But his family said his time in custody gave him a life sentence — one far worse than a life behind bars.

“It was a living hell, that’s all I can say… in the Garza County Jail, I would ask for help, but there was no help at all,” Means said.

Means spent August 2019 until May 2020 in the county jail. In October 2020, he was sent to complete a parole program at TDCJ’s Kyle unit. Shortly after, he began experiencing debilitating abdominal pain and rectal bleeding.

He described his symptoms in sick call requests to TDCJ.

“I have problems with using the restroom. I bleed when I poop,” he wrote on a request in January 2021. “I don’t know. It’s been going on for three months.”

Means said he filed over 60 requests over 11 months, yet the most care he received was hemorrhoid cream and ibuprofen.

TDCJ’s response read, “Your sick call request has been screened by Medical and has been determined to be not emergent or urgent… all non-emergent/non-urgent requests will be deferred.”

Means claimed he was given no medication for his physical or mental illnesses, and he rarely left his cell due to pain and fear. Documents show he was disciplined repeatedly for excessive noise, failure to obey directives, and disrespect to staff. He was deemed to have violated the conditions of his parole in April 2021 and was sentenced to 16 years in Huntsville in October.

He made it six days in Huntsville before he was rushed to Huntsville Memorial Hospital. He arrived pale and weak and was administered two pints of blood.

He was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer October 20, 2021 – his 28th birthday. His family said his doctors were in disbelief.

“There was no way that they would not know that those were not hemorrhoids,” William’s mother Sonia Mendoza-Harvey said. “Because his tumor was already coming out of his [anus]. And if they had treated him when he started complaining, my son would not be at a stage four cancer with six months or less to live.”

In January 2022, doctors told William chemotherapy is not working. He chose to go on hospice care, hoping to last six months.

“I’m scared. I don’t want to die yet,” William said. “I want to grow old with a house, with my kids and a car and my wife. I don’t know if i can even do that. I’m going to see how far I can make it there.”

His family said they vow to spend the rest of their time with their son, grandson, and father making sure this never happens to another family.

“My son is only 28 and they stole his life from him,” Sonia said. “I feel like they neglected him due to mental illness and they felt like maybe nobody cared… but no, he has a family who will fight. And I’m not going to give up until I get justice for him.”