LUBBOCK, Texas — As the weather is getting colder in the South Plains, the community is bundling up and staying inside to avoid the chilling temperatures. With Christmas coming up, many wonder how much snow the South Plains will get.

According to the National Weather Service, we may not see any more snow in 2023, but we may see some at the beginning of 2024.

Since 2019, the NWS recorded no snow in the South Plains in December while the most snow was recorded in January and February.

Last year, the NWS recorded that the South Plains got 7.2 inches for the year in just January alone. From 2021-2022, the NWS recorded 2.7 inches of snow from January through March.

The NWS showed 12 inches of snow in January and February, which was the most snow recorded since 2015.

The most snow in a year in NWS data was from 1982 to 1983 with 41.2 inches recorded in the South Plains from November through March. In that year, the South Plains got 25.3 inches of snow in January of 1983, which was the most amount of snow recorded in a single month, according to the NWS data.

In more recent years, the NWS recorded 10 inches of snow in December of 2018 and 11.2 inches in December of 2015. Those two Decembers were the snowiest months the South Plains saw since January 1983.

If you are hoping for snow this Christmas, it may not be likely you will see any. The NWS showed the last time the South Plains got snow on Christmas was in 2012 with 0.1 inches of snow.

If you want to see the full data of snowfall in Lubbock, click here.