A look inside the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) is set to finally open in late November, after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This is going to be, what I hope, our city’s new living room,” said Tim Collins, chair of the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA).

The $150 million project was scheduled to be completed by Labor Day, but due to multiple COVID-19 exposures at the construction site, the project fell behind schedule.

“To be cautious and to ensure the safety of everyone involved, we often times shut down the project for a period of days or weeks,” said Collins.

COVID-19 also caused exports from South America to stall. Seating inside the BHHPAS was imported from Columbia.

“A lot of manufacturing items just stopped,” said Collins.

Collins said the “crown jewel” of BHHPAS is the Helen Jones Theater, a 2,200 seat auditorium that includes the same NC-15 acoustics used inside the Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

“The knowledge of the theater, productions, and how this business works, is critical,” said Collins.

BHHPAS also includes a multi-performance room that can be used for receptions, a 22,000 square foot studio to house Ballet Lubbock, and a restaurant sponsored by United Supermarkets.

“This is for every demographic and every population,” said Collins. “We will have performances here that everyone can afford.”

Collins said an additional $50 million is needed from donors and the local community.