LUBBOCK, Texas – Have you ever ordered food delivery from a restaurant only to realize that you can’t visit the location in person? This is due to a growing trend, ghost kitchens, which exist right here in Lubbock.

A ghost kitchen is a commercial cooking facility used for the preparation of food consumed off the premises, according to Merriam-Webster; the food is sold through an app like Grubhub, Doordash or UberEats.

The kitchens gained popularity during the pandemic when many restaurants closed their dine-in areas. Additionally, ghost kitchens have proven to be an effective way for existing companies to generate more revenue.

In many cases, the meal you order online is likely from a neighborhood classic such as Chuck E. Cheese.

Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings happens to be the virtual brand of the kid-friendly pizza franchise, established in Spring of 2020, according to its website. The Lubbock location is at 5612 West Loop 289.

Some ghost kitchens result from celebrity partnerships that create pop-up restaurants.

For example, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp’s chicken tender line, Tender Fix, made through IHOP, is available in Lubbock and can be purchased from both its locations.

Food from TenderFix, Stranger Things celebrity Noah Schnapp’s ghost kitchen, available in Lubbock. (Nexstar Media Inc/EverythingLubbock.com)

In Lubbock, Grubhub shows that YouTuber Mr. Beast’s food venture, Mr. Beast Burger, has a location at 6709 Slide Road. Buddy V’s Cake Slice, founded by chef Buddy Valastro, known for his hit show Cake Boss, is also available in the Hub City.

Here is a list of other ghost kitchens in Lubbock that you may not have realized existed: