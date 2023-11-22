LUBBOCK, Texas — A lot of work goes into cooking the Thanksgiving meal, and folks with United Supermarkets said getting those groceries into the store takes a lot of preparation too.

“We started a month ago and started pre-ordering things, and we spend lots of weeks…leading up to this to build displays and order and product, procure product, things like that,” said Gary Boyles, the store director for Market Street on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Boyles said his store alone is expecting thousands of folks to come shop on Wednesday. While there were some nontraditional things in carts last year, Boyles said more people have been purchasing the tried and true items for this Turkey Day.

“Last year we were selling more steaks and middle meats, and this year it’s turkeys–and Prager’s has been a huge hit flying off the shelves,” Boyles said.

With prices a bit higher this year, Boyles said some shoppers haven’t been purchasing as much for the holiday. However, he said business has still been steady and strong overall.

This day of the year can be stressful, for those on both sides of the check-out counter, but according to Boyles, the spirit of the season makes all of the work worth it.

“This is great,” he said. “The friendliness, the atmosphere. You know, typically folks this time of year are in really good moods.”

United Supermarket stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and won’t reopen until Friday morning at 6:00 a.m.