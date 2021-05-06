‘A miracle:’ teen shot in the neck shares powerful story of survival, recovery and forgiveness

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local teenager is still recovering after being shot outside the Lubbock Drug Emporium in August. His injuries left him paralyzed from the neck down, but now, he’s made big strides in his long road to recovery.

High school senior Aaron Assiter was shot in the neck at close range by a gang while the teenager was sitting in his car in the parking lot. All four of the suspects are in police custody.

The bullet “obliterated” Assiter’s spinal cord, and he said at first, his doctors feared he wouldn’t survive. And even if he did, he’d be paralyzed from the neck down for life.

But now, he’s moving on his own again in a way that’s astounding both his doctors and even himself. Assiter has almost full use of his left arm again and some feeling in his legs. He can lift both his arms, text on his phone and even hold someone’s hands. While these moments might not seem much to you at first, they represent months of painstaking focus and determination.

“From [doctors] telling me that I wouldn’t move a finger again to just moving my wrist is a miracle,” Assiter said.

“Right now, I wouldn’t have even recognized him. This doesn’t seem like just eight months worth of progress that he can sit in a chair and pretty much take care of himself,” Melissa Assiter, Aaron’s mother, said.

Assiter said he owes his progress to his family and to his faith in God.

