LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, Darryl Stephen Pope, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after he was convicted for sexually abusing a child in Waco in 2004.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens stated in a press release Pope was close with the victim’s family and worked for their business in Waco. Tetens stated the abuse was not reported until years later, which is “common in cases of child sexual abuse.”

The victim who is now in her early 20’s testified Pope regularly babysat her as a child and she called him “Uncle Steve.” The DA’s office said the victim described Pope touching her in a sexual manner in a supply closet at the family’s business.

“Pope told the child to keep his actions a secret,” the DA’s office stated.

The case came to light in 2018 after the victim told Child Protective Services about what happened during an unrelated investigation, Tetens said.

Justice delayed was not justice denied. When our office becomes aware of child abuse, we will aggressively pursue justice, regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred. Tara Avants & Jessica Washington, Assistant District Attorneys

Pope did not testify in trial. He was convicted on one count of Indecency with a Child by Contact. Tetens said the jury deadlocked on a charge of Indecency with a Child by Exposure. Pope must serve half his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.