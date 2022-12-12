LUBBOCK, Texas— Cor’nelius Carrington was a 4-year-old boy who was murdered after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in December 2021. On Monday, his family and the Lubbock Police Department said in the year since his death, there have not been any arrests made in his murder.

Cor’nelius’s family along with the Lubbock Police Department pleaded with the public to bring forward any information that could lead to an arrest.

Metro Special Crimes Lieutenant Marc Wall said on the night of his death Cor’nelius was visiting his dad at a house in the 700 block of East Ursuline when a drive by-shooting occurred just before 9:00 p.m. Cor’nelius was shot and rushed to a Lubbock hospital where he later died.

“Somebody decided to settle some kind of dispute by firing a gun at a house that was filled with children that was filled with adults. And Cor’nelius was struck by that gunfire. This was a senseless tragic act,” said Lieutenant Wall

Wall said the case was still on-going with multiple detectives on this case.

“We briefed this case within the Metro unit, that we have a total of seven homicide investigators. We briefed this case on a weekly basis,” Wall said.

According to Wall, LPD received multiple tips from the community that helped put together the pieces of what led to that night. However, investigators are missing one crucial piece of information for an arrest.

Cor’nelius’s granny, Miss Wanda Benson, said she hates she allowed her grandson to go that night. Just two hours after he left she received the call he had been shot.

“That was so hard to believe that 4-year-old kid [was] shot,” said Miss Wanda. “It just did something to me. He was a joy in my heart, that little boy was everything to me.”

Cornelius’s Mimi, Miss Tiffany Carrington said she feels his spirit all around her.

“His spirit is all around my house smiles, laughter, love…,” said Miss Tiffany.

Miss Wanda told EverythingLubbock.com that to her, justice for her grandson is someone coming forward with information about her grandson’s murder.

The Lubbock Police Department said there is a $15,000 reward for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest. The public is encouraged to to Crime Line (806) 741-1000 with any information and can stay anonymous.