LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lewis sisters celebrated their 32nd annual sister reunion in Lubbock this past weekend.

The eight Lewis sisters range in ages from 53 -74. They have gathered for a sister reunion since 1990 in memory of their mother who died that same year. The sisters’ reunion has also been held in Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, and San Antonio.

“Before our mom passed away, she and her sisters would get together and they would leave the kids at home. No husbands, no kids, sisters only,” said Winnie Paul, one of the sisters. “Our oldest sister, Mary [said], do you all want to get together sister only, and we agreed and have met for the last 32 years in honor of our mom.”

The Lewis sisters are extremely close, and they credit their closeness to their 96-year-old father who raised them

“When you put God first it’s gonna work with the family,” said Sherry Lewis. A family that prays together they’re gonna stay together.”

As part of their tradition, the sisters dress alike every day of the reunion, and one of the sisters, Beverly, said they always stand out.

“Every day during the whole sisters’ reunion we dress alike and it draws people, “said Beverly. “They wanna know what sorority are y’all with and we felt to say we’re sisters, blood sister, same mama same daddy.”

Earlier in the day, the sisters told EverythingLubbock.com if one of them doesn’t match, the rest makes them go change

The activities for their reunion have included going to an Escape Room, getting manicures, pedicures, massages, and shopping.