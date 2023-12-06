LUBBOCK, Texas – It’s a long-standing West Texas tradition to help ring in the holiday season. Coming up December 8-9 is the 45th edition of Candlelight at the Ranch at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC).

“We get thousands of people that come through our doors for this event,” said Katy Rush, a spokesperson for NRHC. “You feel like you are stepping back in time for Christmas on the Llano Estacado.”

More than 5,000 luminaries will light up scenes from the late 1700s to the 1950s, giving everyone the chance to travel back in time to experience a frontier Christmas.

“We’ve got 15 structures where we have special activities going on with over 200 volunteers that come out,” Rush said. “Some of them have been doing it for over 20 years, and have been in the same structure for 10-plus years. There’s a blacksmith shop and there are some guys camped out by a campfire having coffee. It’s truly magical.”

Each vintage structure is decked out with Christmas decor and lit up by lanterns, fireplaces and campfires.

“The Barton House is one of our very famous structures from 1909,” Rush said. “People love to go through that and you can actually go through the entire base level of the home. There’s caroling in there, there are men playing games, and there’s actually a woman that has come for the past 10 years and done a gingerbread house that’s an exact replica of the Barton House.”

Folks can stroll down the 1.5-mile path of Wild West history. The whole experience is wheelchair, scooter and stroller-friendly.

“You can go at your own pace, and you can go in your own direction,” Rush said. “There’s no set route that you must take. If one area looks a little cluttered, you can turn left and go the other way and make your way along and see the structures that you like.”

While you’re enjoying holiday treats, don’t forget to visit Santa Claus in the Pitchfork Pavillion.

“Really just let yourself go back in time and just experience a wholesome Christmas tradition and maybe start an annual tradition for your family,” Rush said.

To combat parking struggles, this year there will be a free shuttle service. You’ll park in the University Medical Center lot at the southwest corner of 4th St. and Indiana Ave. and you’ll hitch a ride to and from the front door of the museum.

The event will be December 8-9 at the National Ranching Heritage Center (3121 4th Street) from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Admission is free, but a $5 donation per family is appreciated.”

To learn more about the National Ranching Heritage Center’s Candlelight at the Ranch, click here.