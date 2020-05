LUBBOCK, Texas — On May 18, 2019, Texas Tech baseball won its third Big 12 championship in four years with a 8-4 win over TCU.

Braxton Fulford starred at the plate, driving in four runs on two hits. Cam Warren added three hits and three runs. On the mound, Bryce Bonnin and Taylor Floyd punched out seven hitters apiece.

The Red Raiders would go on to finish their season 46-20 and reach the College World Series. The 2020 Texas Tech baseball team was 16-3 before COVID-19 ended its season.