AAA Texas: Retail gas prices drop as we enter November

This is a gas pump nozzle in a car filling up at a pump. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lower prices at the pump are greeting many drivers across the state as we enter the month of November, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.25 on Saturday, down two cents from last week.

AAA Texas warned last week that prices at the pump could fluctuate through the end of October after U.S. refinery utilization dropped to its lowest rate since September 2017.

“Regional refinery utilization is increasing which is adding more gasoline supply to the market and keeping prices lower,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers will likely see cheaper gas prices in the beginning days of November.”

Drivers in Midland are currently paying the highest prices in the state, while the cheapest gas prices can be found in McAllen.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported just at $2.61 on Saturday, down a penny from last week.

Around Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was around $2.27 on Saturday.

GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.26 for Lubbock on Saturday, but drivers could find gas prices as low as $2.16 a gallon.