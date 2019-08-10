AAA Texas: Gas prices fall as demand drops and supplies build

LUBBOCK, Texas – Retail gasoline prices have fallen for the third straight week across the state, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

Motorists in the South and Southeast saw some of the largest declines at the pump and all states in the region have cheaper gas prices on the week.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was down to around $2.40 on Saturday.



An increase in regional refinery utilization, a growing gasoline supply and a dip in demand were all factors AAA Texas said were attributing to the recent price decreases.



“If demand continues to fall it’s likely Texans will continue to see cheaper gas prices through August as summer driving season winds down,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Drivers in the Midland-Odessa areas are paying the most on average, while the lowest prices in the state can be found in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission areas.



The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel across the United States was down to around $2.66 on Saturday.

