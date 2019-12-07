AAA Texas: Gas prices falling again after busy Thanksgiving travel period

This is a gas pump nozzle in a car filling up at a pump. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Retail gasoline prices were trending downward this week coming out of the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at just under $2.21 on Saturday.

“Following near-record Thanksgiving holiday travel volume, gasoline demand is falling and supplies are increasing,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “The current trend is leading to cheaper gas prices.”

Drivers in Odessa are currently paying the highest prices in the state, while the cheapest gas prices can be found in McAllen, San Antonio and Sherman/Denison.

Around Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was just under $2.21 on Saturday.

However, GasBudddy.com was reported an average retail price of $2.17 in the Hub City. The website said some drives could find gas prices as low as $2.09 a gallon.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported around $2.58 on Saturday.

“Rising crude oil prices could cause an increase in pump prices down the road,” Armbruster warned.