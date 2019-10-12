AAA Texas: Gas prices falling, bringing Texas-sized savings for drivers

LUBBOCK, Texas – Retail gasoline prices continue to fall across the state following a spike in late September, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

Healthy gasoline stock levels are ultimately keeping prices cheaper week-to-week.

“Fall is here, and demand for retail gasoline is dropping and with it concerns of higher gas prices seen in September are quickly fading,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Prices in Texas are now down by 38 cents per gallon, on average, compared to this time last year. The average gas price in Texas is still two cents more than one month ago, but market analysts anticipate prices will continue falling in the weeks to come.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.28 on Saturday.

AAA Texas said drivers in the El Paso and Midland areas are paying the highest prices in the state, while the cheapest gas prices can be found in the Sherman-Denison area.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported around $2.64 on Saturday.

Around Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was $2.28 on Saturday.

GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.27 for Lubbock.





