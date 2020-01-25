AAA Texas: Gas prices keep falling as supply outpaces demand

LUBBOCK, Texas – AAA Texas reported this week that drivers across the state are paying less to fill-up as gasoline supplies are outpacing demand this winter.

“Gas prices usually trend lower in January as demand for fuel drops due to colder temperatures and fewer people driving,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.206 on Saturday.



Drivers in Midland were paying the highest prices in the state this week, while the cheapest gas prices could be found in the Sherman/Denison area.



“As demand drops, regional supplies continue to build, which is likely going to force prices lower,” Armbruster said.

Here at home, AAA Texas reported the average retail price in Lubbock was $2.203 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.17 in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $2.07 a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.526 on Saturday.





