AAA Texas: Gasoline demand hits lowest level in nearly two years

LUBBOCK, Texas - The statewide average in Texas for regular unleaded fuel was $1.93 on Saturday, according to AAA Texas.

Saturday's average price was up a penny from last weekend, but prices remain down 34 cents from last year.

“Drivers in Texas continue to enjoy savings at the pump as demand for retail gasoline in the U.S. reaches an almost two-year low and the global crude market is oversupplied,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson.

Drivers in the Midland-Odessa area continue to pay the most on average for regular unleaded fuel.

Lubbock and Wichita Falls drivers were paying the least in Texas on Saturday.

The national average price on Saturday was reported at $2.25, down roughly 28 cents from last year.

AAA Texas also said OPEC recently announced plans to tighten global supplies. The move is likely going to cause oil prices to increase this year and eventually retail gasoline prices will likely increase, as well.

AAA Texas reported that average price for regular unleaded in Lubbock was $1.84 on Saturday.

GasBuddy.com was reported a slightly lower average price of $1.80 in Lubbock.