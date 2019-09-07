AAA Texas: Local gas prices continue to drop across the state

LUBBOCK, Texas – Retail gasoline prices have fallen for seventh consecutive week across the state, according to news release from AAA Texas.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was down to around $2.28 on Saturday.

“Demand for gas remains high, but not at a level to push pump prices higher, at least not at this point,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.

Drivers in the Odessa area continue to pay the most on average, while the lowest prices in the state can be found in the McAllen area.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was down to around $2.57 on Saturday.

“We continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian’s impact on gas prices, which appears to be minimal for now in Texas as the east coast storm is not threatening major oil and gas infrastructure,” Armbuster also said.