AAA Texas: Pump prices continue to rise as crude oil costs climb

LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices continue to rise along with the cost for a barrel of crude oil, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.216 on Saturday and trending upward.

“COVID-19 concerns continue to keep gasoline consumption lower than this same time last year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, the crude oil market is betting on renewed demand later this year, and this is causing crude and, in turn, pump prices to go up.”

AAA Texas said regional gasoline supplies are back to levels not seen since August.

Texas drivers were paying the second lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.503 on Saturday and was trending upward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.171 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.13 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.98 a gallon in Lubbock.