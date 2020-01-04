AAA Texas: Pump prices jump statewide after busy holiday travel season

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas drivers were paying more at the pump this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“Gas prices across the state increased after a record amount of travel volume for the year-end holiday period,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas spokesperson.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.286 on Saturday.

This is the second consecutive week prices have increased across Texas.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest prices in the state this week, while the cheapest gas prices could be found in Amarillo.

According to the Energy Information Administration, regional gasoline stocks remain healthy, and the EIA is measuring regional refinery rates at 96%.

“Market analysists suggest gas prices could decrease following the holidays,” Zuber said.

The year-end spike in road trip travel due to the holidays also helped to push the national gas price average more expensive on the week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.585 on Saturday.

Here at home, AAA Texas reported the average retail price in Lubbock was $2.215 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.19 in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $2.12 a gallon.