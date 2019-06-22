AAA Texas: Savings continue at the gas pump as prices keep falling

LUBBOCK, Texas – Drivers across the state continue to enjoy Texas-sized savings at the pump as prices keep falling, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide gas price average has followed a consistent downward trend since mid-April, which is unusual for this time of year.

“Drivers are saving at the gas pump during the busiest time of year for travel,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “The average Texas family will save more than four dollars per tank, compared to this time last year.”

AAA reported the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was $2.35 on Saturday.

Pump prices usually trickle higher during the summer months due to increased demand.

AAA Texas said the latest Energy Information Administration report revealed that total domestic gasoline inventories jumped a million barrels last week, helping to push pump prices lower.

Strong production output and increased imports have helped gasoline storage levels grow consistently over the past weeks.

As regional gasoline inventories continue to build, prices have continued falling across south and southeast regions of the U.S.

Crude oil prices have increased due to tensions in the Middle East between the U.S. and Iran, AAA Texas said.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel continues to drop as well. The price was $2.66 on Saturday.



