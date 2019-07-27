Breaking News
Police say woman held against her will since May, juvenile in custody

AAA Texas: State gas price average decreases for first time in weeks

Local News

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from MGN Online; Pixaby)

LUBBOCK, Texas – There is good news for drivers across the state as fuel prices decreased this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

AAA reported the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas had dropped to $2.49 on Saturday.

“Gasoline stocks remain ample amid a recent dip in demand, which could be one reason we are seeing pump prices starting to roll back,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/New Mexico spokesperson in a news release. . “It is too soon to know if this downward trend will continue, but it is certainly a welcome relief for motorists during the summer driving season.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was also down to $2.74 on Saturday. 

AAA Texas said this is the first time in four weeks that the statewide and national averages have seen a weekly decline.

However, market analysts will be watching to see if oil prices will be impacted by further U.S.-China trade talks and tensions in the Middle East.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar