AAA Texas: State gas price average decreases for first time in weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas – There is good news for drivers across the state as fuel prices decreased this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

AAA reported the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas had dropped to $2.49 on Saturday.

“Gasoline stocks remain ample amid a recent dip in demand, which could be one reason we are seeing pump prices starting to roll back,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/New Mexico spokesperson in a news release. . “It is too soon to know if this downward trend will continue, but it is certainly a welcome relief for motorists during the summer driving season.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was also down to $2.74 on Saturday.

AAA Texas said this is the first time in four weeks that the statewide and national averages have seen a weekly decline.

However, market analysts will be watching to see if oil prices will be impacted by further U.S.-China trade talks and tensions in the Middle East.





