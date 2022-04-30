LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices increased slightly this week in most areas across the state, according to a press release from AAA Texas.



The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.852 on Saturday and was trending upward.

“As millions of Texans are planning to hit the road for a vacation this summer, retail gas prices remain $1.21 higher, on average, compared to a year ago,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “AAA Travel booking data shows that reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels for Memorial Day are up 122% over last year.”

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the 8th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Corpus Christi.

AAA Texas reported the Lone Star State’s highest-ever record average price for gallon of regular unleaded at $4.01 on March 11.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.178 on Saturday and was holding steady.

Crude oil prices continue to remain volatile on the global market. Supply concerns over less Russian oil on the global market and fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China are holding crude oil prices at and above $100 a barrel.

AAA and AAA Texas continue to offered these tips to help drivers improve fuel efficiency and save money:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $3.707 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.68 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.51 for a gallon of regular unleaded.