LUBBOCK, Texas — Although crude oil prices continue to fluctuate on the market, retail gasoline prices fell once again this week across the Lone Star State, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.711 on Saturday and was trending slightly upward.

“While crude oil prices are back above $100 a barrel, gasoline prices continue to fall from the record highs we had just one month ago,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Retail gasoline and crude oil prices will still be volatile with Russia’s war in Ukraine ongoing along with the start of the busy summer driving season just six weeks away.”

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the sixth lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in Bryan/College Station were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.

AAA Texas reported the Lone Star State’s highest-ever record average price for gallon of regular unleaded at $4.01 on March 11.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.077 on Saturday and was trending slightly upward.

Easing crude oil supply concerns have been driving down retail gasoline prices recently, AAA Texas said.



The International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries recently announced plans to release 120 million barrels of crude oil from their emergency oil stockpiles. The amount includes a previously announced 60 million barrels of oil from the U.S. It would be the second coordinated release in just over a month in response to spiking oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, the motor club said.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $3.537 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.50 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.29 for gallon of regular unleaded.

AAA and AAA Texas continue to offered these tips to help drivers improve fuel efficiency and save money:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.