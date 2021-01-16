AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average soars past $2.00 for first time in 43 weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a 301-day streak below $2.00 per gallon, the state’s gas price average soared this week, according to an news release from AAA Texas.

“Gasoline has been on the rise for the last few weeks due to higher crude oil prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, demand for gasoline remains lower than this time last year, which could result in lower gas prices in the weeks ahead as winter sets in across the country.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.119 on Saturday and was trending upward.

Texas drivers were paying the fifth lowest gas prices on average in the country this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.383 on Saturday and was trending upward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.034 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.01 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.88 a gallon in Lubbock.