AARP offering seniors free tax services at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

AARP is offering free tax services for seniors at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center every Wednesday and Thursday during the month of February. Appointments are set in four appointment increments beginning at 8:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m., or 10:45 a.m. Appointments are required. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

For more information, or to schedule your appointment, please contact the Lubbock Adult Activity Center at 806-767-2710.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)