Abbott announces end to mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions starting March 10

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the rollback of COVID-19 restrictions in the state while addressing the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

From Montelogo’s restaurant in the Hub City, Abbott said businesses will be allowed to impose their own restrictions, but that he would sign an executive order allowing Texas businesses to open 100 percent starting March 10.

He announced an end to the statewide mask mandate to start March 10 as well.

The governor first announced the restrictions in mid-2020.

