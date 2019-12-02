Abbott appoints Lubbock woman to state board that promotes small business

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott appointed a Lubbock woman to the Product Development and Small Business Incubator (PDSBI) Board on Monday, according to a release from the Governor.

Kimberly Gramm is associate vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship at Texas Tech University. Gramm was appointed for a term set to expire February 1, 2021, according to the release.

Gramm joined Texas Tech in April 2016.

The purpose of the PDSBI is to aid in the development, production and commercialization of products and to foster small businesses in the state of Texas.

Governor Abbott has reappointed Jody Goehring and David R. Margrave and appointed Hayden Padgett to the Product Development and Small Business Incubator (PDSBI) Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. Additionally, the Governor appointed Kimberly Gramm for a term set to expire on February 1, 2021. The PDSBI fund is a revolving loan program administered by the Texas Economic Development Bank within the Governor’s Office of Economic Development Finance Division at the direction of the PDSBI Board. The purpose of the fund is aid in the development, production and commercialization of new or improved products and to foster and stimulate small business in the state.

Jody Goehring of Austin is a managing partner at Hyde Park Ventures. He previously served as the vice president of corporate and business development at RetailMeNot, where he led mergers and acquisitions, investments, and partnership activity for the company. He is a member of The Seton Fifty, and serves on the Ronald McDonald House of Central Texas Advisory Council. Goehring received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

David R. Margrave of San Antonio is chairman and a director of The Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute (THBI). He has served as a senior executive in the life science sector for the last two decades, including previous service as president and as chief administrative officer of BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focused on advancing innovative cancer therapies. Prior to joining BioNumerik, he was a partner in the technology group at Andrews & Kurth LLP, a national law firm. He is a past director of the Texas Technology Transfer Association and a former board member of the Stanford Associates Board of Governors. Margrave received a Bachelor of Arts and Science from Stanford University and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law. He also serves as chairman the State of Texas Product Development and Small Business Incubator Board.

Hayden Padgett of Plano is a group product manager at TaxAct. He previously worked in product management for Capital One and PayPal. He is a member of the Plano Rotary Club and a volunteer for Junior Achievement of Dallas. Additionally, he is a graduate of Leadership Plano, former membership director of the Rotary Club of Danville/Sycamore Valley, and founder and former president of the San Ramon Valley Chorale. Padgett received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from University of California, Los Angeles.

Kimberly Gramm of Lubbock is associate vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship at Texas Tech University (TTU), and has served in various other capacities over the past 12 years regarding university new venture creation and commercialization activities to support economic growth. She serves as a board member of Global Laboratory for Energy Asset Management and Manufacturing. She is a member of the Association of University Research Parks and the Association of Public Land Grant Universities. She serves on the Advisory Board Office of Outreach & Engagement, TTU. Additionally, she is a member of the Innovate Texas Tech Mentor Program and VentureWell, a national organization supporting science and technology innovators. Gramm received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of South Florida and a Master of Business Administration from University of Tampa.