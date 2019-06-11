Abbott signs bill to extend I-27 corridor

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that will let the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) conduct a comprehensive study of the Port-to-Plains-Corridor.

The study basically evaluates the logistics behind improvements that would create a four-lane divided highway which meets interstate highway standards, according to a press release.

This study would detail improvements to extend Interstate 27 both north and south. The Ports-to-Plains Corridor north of Amarillo would extend to the Oklahoma and New Mexico borders and south of Lubbock to Laredo, stated in the press release.

Next, TxDOT will establish an Interstate 27 Advisory Committee which will meet at least twice a year on a rotational basis in Lubbock and San Angelo, according to the press release.

TxDOT along with the Advisory Committee will establish committees for each geographic location along the Port-to-Plains Corridor which will include Amarillo, Big Spring, Carrizo Springs, Dalhart, Del Rio, Dumas, Eagle Pass, Eldorado, Lamesa, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, Sonora, Sterling City, Stratford, and Tahoka.

TxDOT will also host quarterly public meetings on a rotational basis in Amarillo, Laredo, Lubbock, and San Angelo to gather public feedback on improvements or expansions to the Ports-to-Plains Corridor, stated in the press release.