LUBBOCK, Texas — The ABC Pro Rodeo warned consumers Wednesday about an overpriced ticket scam, according to a social media post.

According to ABC Pro Rodeo, reserved seats are being sold only though Select-A-Seat and are $30 each, while General Admission tickets are $10 a piece and are sold at all western wear stores.

One third-party website was selling tickets for March 31 at a minimum of $60 a piece with a $12 service fee and a $6.95 “email delivery” fee.

Tickets to the rodeo, which will run from March 31 to April 2, can be found on the city’s website.