LEVELLAND, Texas – The ABC Pro Rodeo warned people of a possible ticket scam. Multiple websites pop up on search engines that claim to sell tickets for double and sometimes triple the normal price.

ABC Pro Rodeo Chairman Coby Wright said that it first came to their attention a couple of days ago when people called asking about the jump in ticket prices.

“All of a sudden–people were asking us why we’re selling tickets for $90,” Wright said. “And we said we’re not.”

Wright said that the third-party selling is not selling tickets with ABC Pro Rodeo’s official authorization. This means any tickets purchased outside of that are not guaranteed entry.

“We don’t know if these people show up,” Wright said. “If these tickets are gonna be allowed in because we don’t know if they’re real or not yet.”

Wright said they cannot confirm if the websites are selling fake tickets or if they were reselling real tickets. The best recommendation is to purchase the tickets directly from ABC Pro Rodeo (using Select-A-Seat) or buy them at the door.

“There’s a possibility that these websites are buying tickets and reselling them,” Wright said. “But even if they are legal, they’re paying three times what they would have to say buying from us.”