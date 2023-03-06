ORLANDO – Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg tied for 24th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational after carding a 1-over, 73 in Sunday’s final round at Bay Hill.

The top golfer in the PGA TOUR U rankings finished 2-under for the tournament along with Tony Finau and Web Simpson and a stroke in front of Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott.

The tournament was the second of three professional events Aberg is slated to play in this spring. He finished 70th at the DP TOURs Dubai Hero Classic in January. Aberg’s scheduled to compete in the Valspar Championships Mar. 13-19 in Palm Harbor, Florida.