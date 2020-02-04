Abernathy remembers deceased woman

ABERNATHY, Texas – First responders in Abernathy responded to an emergency call on Saturday afternoon and found the body of an unidentified woman.

The case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and it is unclear if the fire is connected to another house fire that happened in the vicinity.

Mayor of Abernathy Lindsey Webb said the city is heartbroken.

“I knew this couple. I’ve known them for a long time and the city of Abernathy sends our deepest condolences to their family. ”

Webb said the city is tight knit and that it is unusual that it all transpired in the first place.

“We haven’t had anything – that I know of – in this community in years and years and years. It just doesn’t happen,” he said. “You read about it, it happens in other cities but when it hits here at home everybody is kind in shock about it.”

Local resident Gustavo Ramirez said he knew the woman who died. He knew the woman’s nephew and used to take out the trash and mow the lawn the for victim with the nephew.

“I just want to give my respects to her to let her know that she was a good woman,” said Ramirez. “She was a really good caring and lovable woman, no matter what she did.”