Abernathy schools placed on modified lockdown Thursday morning

ABERNATHY, Texas — Abernathy ISD students were placed into a “modified lockdown” at 8:00 a.m. Thursday. Abernathy ISD Superintendent Aaron Waldrip said the lockdown was a precaution to keep students safe while there was law enforcement activity near the schools.

AISD did not specify what that law enforcement activity was and everythinglubbock.com reached out to police for more information.

A modified lockdown means all exterior doors are locked to keep someone from getting inside.

No students were injured, the superintendent said, and all students were going about their normal day in class.