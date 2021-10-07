Abortions within Lubbock city limits remain banned, even after federal injunction on SB8

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a federal judge placed an injunction on Senate Bill 8, the 6-week abortion ban law established in Texas, abortions at several Texas clinics resumed.

However, Planned Parenthood in Lubbock has not performed an abortion since the city ordinance that made Lubbock a sanctuary city had passed.

“The injunction applies to the application of SB 8 in Lubbock as in all other parts of Texas. But the issue is that the Lubbock ordinance, which bans abortion at all gestational ages, remains in place,” a Planned Parenthood representative said.

According to Planned Parenthood, the U.S. did not challenge the city ordinance, so the injunction from the federal judge does not affect Lubbock.

