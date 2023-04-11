LUBBOCK, Texas — Darene Brooks, 35, was sentenced to 57 years in prison on Tuesday afternoon. He was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault by a Lubbock jury on Monday.

In April 2019, Brooks was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the parking of a restaurant located in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. The incident was caught on video, which was shown to the jury during trial. Brooks claimed the video was fabricated and called the victim a liar, but the jury did not buy it.

During closing arguments of the punishment phase, prosecutor Austin Sanford told the jury to consider the violent and predatory nature of the charges. Sanford said Brooks took the victim’s gun, held it to her head and sexually assaulted her for 30 minutes. Sanford said what Brooks did was “absolutely disgusting” and asked the jury for a life sentence.

Defense Attorney Rusty Gunter told jurors they should give meaningful consideration to the punishment. Gunter said due to prior convictions, Brooks faced a minimum sentence of 15 years if the jury found the enhancements to be true.

It took the jury about three hours to determine Brooks’s punishment.

Brooks was arrested in April of 2015 after officers found a 12-year-old girl hiding in a bathroom of a convenience store who claimed she was abducted. A press release at the time from the Lubbock Police Department accused Brooks of aggravated kidnapping. That charge was dropped in March of 2016 due to insufficient evidence, according to court records.