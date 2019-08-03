Accident investigators called to two-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Accident investigators with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock early Saturday afternoon.

The accident was reported just after 12:00 p.m. in the area of 73rd Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com two passenger cars were involved in the accident.

LPD said there were three injuries reported, one serious and two moderate.

An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist was told at the scene there may have also been a fatality, but that information has not been confirmed.

Portions of Milwaukee Avenue are closed near the accident scene.

The public was being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released.