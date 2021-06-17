‘Accidental discharge’ of gun leads to death of Lubbock teenager, police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said a teenager died after an accidental shooting in the 9300 block of Elgin Avenue early Thursday morning.

The police desk described the shooting as an “accidental discharge” of a firearm. The situation remained under investigation at the time of this report.

An LPD statement said:

Lubbock Police responded to a call for service for shots fired at 12:02 a.m. June 17 in the 9300 block of Elgin Avenue. One person was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and was declared deceased. Investigators are currently on scene.