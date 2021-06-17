‘Accidental discharge’ of gun leads to death of Lubbock teenager, police said

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

9300 block of Elgin Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said a teenager died after an accidental shooting in the 9300 block of Elgin Avenue early Thursday morning.

The police desk described the shooting as an “accidental discharge” of a firearm. The situation remained under investigation at the time of this report.

An LPD statement said:
Lubbock Police responded to a call for service for shots fired at 12:02 a.m. June 17 in the 9300 block of Elgin Avenue. One person was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and was declared deceased. Investigators are currently on scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar