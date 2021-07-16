Account established to assist family of Sergeant Josh Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett died Thursday in the line of duty following a SWAT standoff in Levelland. Vista Bank established an account to assist Sgt. Bartlett’s family with expenses.

The following is a statement from Vista Bank:

Vista Bank was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of our friend, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Commander Sergeant Josh Bartlett. In his honor and to support his family, we have established an account that will assist with expenses. Those wishing to offer their support can contact any West Texas Vista Bank location to donate.