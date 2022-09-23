LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Alvin Daniels appeared at the Lubbock County Courthouse for an evidentiary hearing Friday. Daniels is accused of shooting and killing Texas Tech Police officer Floyd East, Jr. on October 9, 2017.

Daniels, now 24, is charged with capital murder. He was 19 and a freshman at Texas Tech in 2017. He is accused of killing East inside the Texas Tech Police Department after being arrested.

On Friday, attorneys for Daniels asked the court to suppress the police interview of him.

Daniels’ trial is expected to begin in the next few weeks. If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life in prison. The District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty.