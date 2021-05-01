ACLU of Texas issues statement after early results show Lubbock abortion ordinance passing

LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas released a statement Saturday after early vote totals showed that Proposition A would likely pass. Proposition A declares Lubbock a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” and outlaws abortion within city limits.

Early voting totals showed the ordinance leading 64% to 36%, with election day results still to be counted.

Read the full release by the ACLU of Texas below:

Proposition A aims to ban abortion in Lubbock city limits and makes it unlawful for doctors to perform abortion and for anyone to assist a person in accessing abortion. The ordinance allows private citizens to enforce these prohibitions by taking providers and any so-called aidors or abettors to court.

Last November, the Lubbock City Council voted unanimously to reject this harmful ordinance and raised significant concerns that the Texas Constitution does not permit such an ordinance and that, if it passed, costly legal battles would ensue.

“Abortion is not just essential health care, but also a fundamental right protected by the United States Constitution,” said Drucilla Tigner, Policy & Advocacy Strategist at the ACLU of Texas. “The ACLU has a long history of challenging unconstitutional abortion bans and will continue to fight to protect the fundamental rights of the people of Lubbock.”

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas reopened its Lubbock health center last year and currently provides nonjudgmental, affordable compassionate health care services for local residents. Planned Parenthood’s doors will remain open for anyone in Lubbock who needs care.

Planned Parenthood is committed to its patients and will follow legal restrictions as required.

“Planned Parenthood is a trusted resource for anyone in Lubbock and the surrounding communities for essential healthcare services. We are committed to expanding access to abortion and will provide abortion services when possible in Lubbock,” said Sarah Wheat, Chief External Affairs Officer for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. “We want Lubbock residents to know: Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what.”