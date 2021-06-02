ACLU, Planned Parenthood respond to court declining to proceed in Lubbock abortion ban case

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the ACLU of Texas and Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas released a joint statement. Both were opposed to a court ruling in Lubbock.

The lawsuit stemmed from the May 2021 election in which Lubbock voters passed the new ordinance that would establish the Hub City as a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn.’

The lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood back on May 17.

The ordinance became effective on June 1.

Earlier on Wednesday, the City of Lubbock also released a statement saying the city was ‘pleased” with the court’s ruling.

The following is news release from the ACLU of Texas and Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Inc.:

Last night, the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Texas, Lubbock Division issued an opinion declining jurisdiction in the ACLU of Texas and Planned Parenthood’s case Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Surgical Health Services v. City of Lubbock, allowing Lubbock’s abortion ban within city limits to proceed.

The following statement can be attributed to Adriana Piñon, policy counsel and senior staff attorney of the ACLU of Texas:

“Any ordinance that attempts to ban abortion is a violation of the constitutionally protected rights of all people — no matter how it is dressed up. We are disappointed that the court refused to hear the substance of our lawsuit, failing in its responsibility to ensure our rights are protected. As a result, people will not be able to access essential health care in Lubbock. In spite of this ruling, we will continue to fight to protect the rights of all Texans.”

Statement from Ken Lambrecht, president & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas:

“Lubbock’s controversial new ban on abortion violates patients’ constitutional rights, which we will continue to stand up for with all of our resources. In the meantime, our Lubbock health center doors are open for high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive health care services including breast and cervical cancer screenings; HIV tests; testing and treatment for STIs; PrEP and PEP medication to prevent HIV; a full range of FDA-approved birth control (including IUDs and implants) and other essential healthcare services. All patients are welcome at Planned Parenthood in Lubbock regardless of insurance or documentation status, your income level, where you live or who you love.”

Statement from Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America:

“The Lubbock city ordinance banning abortion is unconstitional, full stop. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Texas will continue fighting to ensure that every person in Lubbock has access to the health care they need and deserve, including abortion. We have seen these types of politically-motivated and cruel attacks on reproductive freedom in Texas and across the country disportionately impact communities of color and people with low incomes — who have long struggled to obtain basic health care. Despite this disappointing ruling, the fight isn’t over. We remain committed to doing everything in our power to overturn this unconstitutional law.”

The original complaint was filed on May 17 and can be found here.

(News release from the ACLU of Texas and Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Inc.)