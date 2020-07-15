Acosta, Herrera building through Texas Collegiate League

Over the last two days we’ve shown you how LCU Baseball players Eduardo Acosta and Shandon Herrera have positively impacted the Amarillo Sod Dogs in the Texas Collegiate League.

Both players are doing their best for the Sod Dogs but summer leagues are really about reps and making sure you’re always getting better. LCU Head Baseball Coach Nathan Blackwood says he expects these games to set his players up for even more success and bigger roles when they return to Hays Field.

“You just can’t replace live at bats. To simulate those up here on his own in the summer is almost impossible, says Coach Blackwood.

“That’s huge for him and then for our pitchers to be able to see hitters and work on some things that Coach Van Buren is trying to develop with them, you just can’t ask for anything more in the summer.”