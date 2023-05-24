(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock. Background image from the AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will collaborate with Frenship ISD to schedule a

full-scale exercise at Terra Vista Middle School on May 26. According to a press release, only authorized personnel will be allowed at the site.

The release stated “this exercise began last fall as part of the City’s multi-year training and exercise plan, and will simulate an active shooter emergency.”

Due to recent tragedies involving school shootings nationwide, many schools have implemented strict safety measures.

May 24, 2022 also marks the one year anniversary of the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary school when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos broke into the school with an assault rifle.

Ramos had killed 19 children and two teachers.

Community members should expect to see a large number of first responders at Terra Vista Middle school and Willow Bend Elementary from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Temporary road closures around both campuses may occur, said the release.

The exercise was a part of ongoing efforts to “evaluate and enhance safety protocols at Frenship ISD, and the City of Lubbock’s Emergency Operation Plan and Procedures.”

According to the release, the exercise was meant to provide opportunities for multiple law enforcement agencies to train together.

The law enforcement agencies included are the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officer, Wolfforth Police Department, Wolfforth Fire and MES, Lubbock Fire Rescue, UMC EMS and Frenship Police Department.

No outside community members will be allowed at the campuses during the event because of the type of exercise and the amount of law enforcement involved, said the release.