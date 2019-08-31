Active shooter reported in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Police on late Saturday afternoon said there were multiple gunshots and possibly victims reported.

Police officials said a suspect hijacked a U.S. mail truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut in Odessa.

Police provided an update at about 6:00 pm and said there were 21 shooting victims with five persons dead. One suspect was among the dead.

Police said there was possibly a second suspect but as of 6:00 pm, it was not certain. Police said the threat was likely contained, but residents in the Odessa area should still be cautious.

Police said the situation started with a traffic stop of a car. The driver shot a DPS Trooper. Police believe the same suspect then hijacked a mail truck. The suspect then, according to police, traveled in the mail truck and shot people at random.

Three law enforcement officers are among the wounded, police said.

Midland Police confirmed one of the suspects was shot and killed at Cinergy, a movie theater with other arcade type games.

University Medical Center in Lubbock confirmed that one victim, a 17-month-old child would be brought to Lubbock.

A police update in the early evening said:

Update: The suspect has been shot and killed by an officer. We believe there is no immediate threat at this time. At this time there are a total of 20 shooting victims and 5 confirmed deaths. The Odessa Police Department would like to thank all assisting agencies and the public for their assistance during this tragic event.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement Saturday afternoon from Austin. His office also announced Abbott will travel to the Permian Basin on Sunday.

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

