ADA ramp work in Littlefield set to begin this week

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Work on a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to improve sidewalk curb ramps on FM 54 is set to begin [this] week.

"The project will add or upgrade ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards along FM 54, from Park Avenue to Sunset Avenue," said Stevan Perez, P.E., TxDOT Littlefield Area engineer. "Construction crews will begin placing construction signs and traffic control along the project limits beginning March 18."

Motorists should anticipate various daytime shoulder and outside lane closures and are advised to slow down as they enter the work area for their safety and the safety of the workers.

"The closures will give contractor Encino Landscapes Inc. from Cleveland, Texas, the space needed to accommodate equipment and safely make the improvements," Perez said.

Work is expected to be completed in July 2019.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

