LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty:

The ongoing “Add Milk!” program, now entering its ninth month, will continue to operate throughout the South Plains and Concho Valley regions for the remainder of the spring at participating Food King locations. The year-long pilot program is designed to increase the consumption of healthy fluid milk among recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). “AddMilk!” makes healthy milk more affordable for SNAP recipients by providing a dollar-for-dollar coupon when SNAP clients purchase fat-free or low-fat fluid cow’s milk with their Lone Star EBT card. Upon purchase of a qualifying item with a SNAP card, customers receive a barcode coupon printed at the bottom of their receipt that can be redeemed like cash for future milk purchases.



“With the rising cost of groceries, the Add Milk! Program is a great way to provide SNAP customers some relief for their tightening budgets,” says Sarah Castro, Program Manager for Double Up Food Bucks, West Texas. As reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, South region, prices for all items have increased by 7.4% and are being led by a 5.9% increase of in-home food prices over the past 12 months. “The ‘Add Milk!’ program is a great way for SNAP customers to double their buying power,” Castro noted.



In Texas, with the unique mixture of high food insecurity and rising rates of obesity, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic conditions, the “AddMilk!” seeks to expand upon the successes of previous USDA nutrition incentive programs and promote a holistic approach to wellbeing for all participants. Mary Herbert, West Texas Regional Director for the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, commented, “Milk is important for good health at all ages, including seniors, especially to promote good bone, dental, and heart health.” Milk consumption helps to promote a healthy diet by providing 13 essential nutrients, which help to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other chronic health conditions that can induce further financial associated with increased health care costs.



The project is being supported by the South Plains Hunger Solutions Coalition and the Tom Green County Hunger Coalition, which are leveraging their networks to promote the program. More information on the program, including locations, redemption details, and answers to frequently asked questions, can be found at addmilk.org.



The Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty is a capacity-building project that develops and implements strategies to end hunger through policy, education, research, community organizing and community development. BCHP works to make the state food secure by ensuring that every individual has access to three healthy meals a day, seven days a week. BCHP convenes federal, state, and local government stakeholders with non-profits, faith communities and business leaders to create an efficient system of accountability that increases food security in Texas, the United States, and globally. Along with its office located within the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work at Baylor, BCHP has offices located in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, McAllen, and San Angelo.

(Press release from Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty)